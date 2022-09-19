Music, performance, dance and comedy - a busy programme of one-night shows at Chichester Festival Theatre

Pam Ayres by Trevor Leighton

Shows include:

BBC Concert Orchestra: Barbra Streisand Celebration, Festival Theatre, November 18. In her 80th birthday year, the BBC Concert Orchestra and vocalists Katie Birtill, Louise Dearman and Graham Bickley salute the award-winning Broadway and Hollywood icon.

Mig and The Beanstalk, Minerva Theatre, November 28. Twelve-time RHS Chelsea Flower Show medal winner Mig Kimpton returns with his brand-new show.

Judy Carmichael, Minerva Theatre, January 14. Grammy-nominated American pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the greatest interpreters of stride and swing piano in the world.

Pam Ayres, Minerva Theatre, January 15. Pam will be performing a selection of poems and stories, old and new, from her many books.

BBC Concert Orchestra with Joe Stilgoe & Band, Festival Theatre, January 17. Singer, pianist and songwriter Joe Stilgoe presents his latest project, Theatre with the BBC Concert Orchestra, celebrating the greatest music of theatre.

Tarantara Productions present A Gala Celebration of Gilbert & Sullivan, Festival Theatre, January 19. A 26-piece orchestra and soloists perform favourites from The Mikado, The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore and others.

Looking For Me Friend, Minerva Theatre, January 20 – The Music of Victoria Wood. Celebrating the music of the late comedy genius Victoria Wood.

Stewart Lee: Basic Lee, Festival Theatre, January 21. After a decade of ground-breaking high concept shows, Lee enters the post-pandemic era in “streamlined solo stand-up mode.”

Jen Brister: The Optimist Tour, Minerva Theatre, January 26. If Jen Brister has learned anything in the past 18 months, it’s that she’s no good in a crisis...

Georgia Cécile, Minerva Theatre, January 28. Tipped as ‘One To Watch’ by Wonderland Magazine and Jazz FM, Georgia Cécile is at the helm of the new wave of UK jazz crossover artists.

Dotdotdot Dance: Blue Ghost, Minerva Theatre, February 4. A visual, dynamic and luminous contemporary flamenco dance show that leads us into the light and dark of our natural world through the beauty of the Blue Ghost Firefly.

Chineke! Orchestra, Minerva Theatre, February 20. The Chineke! Orchestra. Europe’s first majority-Black and ethnically diverse orchestra.

Tim Peake: My Journey to Space, Festival Theatre, March 4. European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake will return to Chichester for an additional date as part of his first UK tour.