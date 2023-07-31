Musical theatre classics in Eastbourne

Beyond the Barricade returns to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne for one night only on Friday, August 4.

​Beyond the Barricade is back in Eastbourne (pic by Ewen Lewis)

A spokesman said: “The UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables and delivers over two hours of the best of Broadway and West End, ending of course with a stunning finale from Les Mis.

" This brand-new show will include many of the best numbers that have made Beyond the Barricade the most popular theatre concert in the country and some new favourites audiences are sure to love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With exciting concert portray als of the greatest songs in musical theatre, all performed entirely live by some of the best musical performers working today, it features songs from T he Phantom of The Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago, The Lion King, Blood Brothers, Hamilton plus more, climaxing with a spectacular finale from Les Miserables.

Most Popular

“Andy Reiss and David Fawcett devised Beyond the Barricade after appearing in the Manchester and London casts of Les Mis.

" David played the lead role of Jean Valjean in both the Manchester and London productions, and Andy played most of the male characters, including Enjolras and Valjean and still remains the only person to take on the job of being the show’s resident director and perform at the same time.

“Joining Andy and David on stage is Katie Leeming and Poppy Tierney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Katie joined Beyond the Barricade after playing the lead role of Eponine in the West End production of Les Miserables.

"Katie also appeared with the cast on the televised Classical Brits awards and the Royal Variety Show, as well as an ensemble vocalist in the Les Miserables movie.

"Poppy played Cosette in Les Miserables on the UK tour and in the West End and also played leading roles in Evita, The Witches of Eastwick, and Miss Saigon.

"She recently appeared in the ABBA film, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £28 at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Friday, August 4, 7.30pm.