"My mission is to use my pain, my trauma to help and inspire others"

Gabriella Leonardi

Self-published with help of Amazon Marketing Hub, it is priced £10.99

Gabriella , aged 25, who lives in Brighton but grew up in Hastings, said: “As a 25-year-old I have been through an oddly large amount of trauma in my past, mainly due to my modelling career and the dangers I was faced with during this time but also from other things,

"I decided in lockdown 2020 to write all my thoughts and feelings down that I blocked out, as in lockdown the darkness consumed me, just like it did many others.

“My mother has been worried about me every day since I was 15.

" The world had been cruel to me, just like most beings, yet I always survived the things that came my way even though a lot had happened in a very short space of time.

“I always made it my mission to use my pain, my trauma to help and inspire others in any way I could. So this diary of thoughts were poems, non-conventional poems perhaps but it was poetry.

“Poetry is raw expression that shows the writer’ s truest self, the dusty corners that no one sees. The words leap off the page and make you feel, make you connect even if you haven’t experienced that particular trauma yourself; you connect to the words in some way for we are all damaged. How can we not be in this world.”

Her first book went on to become The Art of a Damaged Soul.

“Volume II explores how a damaged soul steps into the world once again after claiming back her body and tries to form and build connections but also to mend connections that were lost amongst the road of trauma, pain, heartbreak, anxiety and depression.

“It explores a damaged mind, a damaged heart and a damaged soul and will take you, the reader, once again on a journey of truth and discovery but this time focusing on connections, healing and the inner voice we try to silence.

“My book is aimed at anyone that has ever felt alone, sad, down, insecure, scared, worried, anxious. Anyone who has experienced an element of trauma, heartbreak, rejection and pain. So really, this book is aimed at everyone.

“Although Volume I contains a few trigger warnings and discusses themes such as sexual abuse and suicide, Volume II doesn’t. Volume II focuses on healing, hope and love for others but also love we must find within ourselves. It includes worksheets to help let go of the pain, trauma and heartache and also asks the readers questions and provides a safe space to write down feelings, let them go and manifest the next steps to recovery, no matter how big or small of an issue you’re dealing with.

