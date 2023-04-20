My Tutu Went AWOL! offers fun in Robertsbridge

Madame Galina offers My Tutu Went AWOL! at 8pm on Friday, April 21 at the Robertsbridge Club for Robertsbridge Literary Festival.

Tickets £10; RAP members £8; from rap.org.uk and Judges Bakery and on the door. Adults only.

The show is a revue by Olivier Award winning ballerina, Madame Galina, with singer and author Iestyn Edwards.

A spokesman said: “Iestyn’s work has ranged from entertaining troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, concurrently headlining at the Café de Paris, Rah Rah Rooms and the London Hippodrome, to private performances for all the senior members of the royal family – with the exception of the now King Charles – and the Olivier Award winning show C’est Barbican and two series on Channel 4.

“Iestyn’s early experience came touring countrywide from age four with his father, Country and Western singer Terry Edwards and with his mother, Eirwen, who was banned from doing any more of her psychic platforms after she channelled evidence of a cold case murder.

“He trained as a Hammerstein Chanter at Southwark Cathedral, then later at Guildhall and first played Madame Galina during the inaugural Rag Week Revue. After a private singing recital for Her Majesty in 2005, wires got crossed and he ended up on four tours to Iraq and Afghanistan entertaining for Combined Services Entertainment. Woman’s Hour made him Forces’ Sweetheart and Joanna Lumley played his recording of Tom Bowling during her 2006 appearance on Desert Island Discs.

"The book about his war-zone experiences: My Tutu Went AWOL! is published by Unbound Books and topped the Amazon Gay and Lesbian Biography Chart above Graham Norton and Sue Perkins.

"It is currently in development as a feature film.

“He has not long returned after Covid to his quite unique circuit of gigs: West End cabaret, military corporates, Sunday Papers Live, WI lectures, Probus and Rotary Club talks, literary festivals, a private party for Piers Morgan’s literary agent etc.