Neil Young hints at a potential summer tour with The Chrome hearts 🎶🎸🌍

Neil Young has caused fans to speculate he’s about to announce a world tour.

In a post on his website, the music icon invited fans to join him in ‘the summer of democracy.’

The teased tour announcement comes after Young was revealed as one of this year’s artists at Glastonbury 2025.

Has Neil Young once again shown the cards close to his chest with regards to performing live across the world in 2025?

Speculation has mounted that the Cinnamon Girl singer, confirmed as one of this year’s performers at Glastonbury Festival 2025, is about to reveal a European tour to take place throughout the next 12 months - according to his website .

Is Neil Young about to confirm a widespread tour this year? | Getty Images

The post, titled ‘Join us in the summer of democracy,’ suggests that Young and his band, The Chrome Hearts , are about to announce in the next week a series of dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, not just content with performing at Worthy Farm.

The post reads: Music unites! We will be there with you! Join us all as we celebrate the Summer of Democracy. Old songs and new songs. Old words and new words. Long jams! We will come together this summer.

The Chrome Hearts and I are ready for you! LOVE and Democracy reigns in the USA and in the world."

Young’s last major tour, according to Setlist.FM , took place in 2016 with the Rebel Content tour having seen the musician perform four dates in the United Kingdom as part of that tour cycle. More recently, Young performed as part of BST Hyde Park in 2019 and has played shows in Northern Ireland as recently as 2024.

Young’s addition to the Glastonbury 2025 bill came after the singer revealed he would not be performing due to what he considered a “"corporate turn-off." He however reversed his decision shortly afterwards, stating: “Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there.”

