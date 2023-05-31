Edit Account-Sign Out
New album and tour for Brighton/Worthing duo Royal Blood

Brighton band Royal Blood – formed in Worthing in 2011 – are back with a new album Back To The Water Below to be released on September 8 plus an autumn tour.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 31st May 2023, 07:05 BST
Royal Blood by Tom BeardRoyal Blood by Tom Beard
Royal Blood by Tom Beard

The band is duo Mike Kerr (vocals, bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums). They were signed by Warner Chappell Music in 2013 and have since released three studio albums: Royal Blood (2014), How Did We Get So Dark? (2017) and Typhoons (2021).

Now comes an exciting summer, says spokesman James Heward: “Royal Blood ignite an epic summer ahead as they announce the September 8 release of their fourth album Back To The Water Below and reveal a new headline tour set for October, including shows at Manchester O2 Apollo and London Eventim Apollo. Royal Blood will also be performing a show in Scotland, with details to be announced at a later date.”

Gigs so far include July 29 – Brighton Beach (Headline Show) and October 27 – Portsmouth Guildhall.

    “From the very beginning, Royal Blood’s story has been one of two life-long friends whose shared passion and dedication for writing and performing has led them on a remarkable adventure together – a story that has yet to be repeated and is a feat as rare as it is remarkable. Long before Royal Blood were even formed, they spent years together in various bands playing to half empty bars around Brighton - and only then did they suddenly become a decade-in-the-making overnight success story. One day they were plotting how to recoup the meagre £300 they had spent on their first recording, but within a year they were at the top of UK album charts, storming Glastonbury and winning the BRIT Award for Best British Group. Throughout, their story has been one of independence. relying on their friendship and intuitive musicianship to guide them through as they were catapulted into arenas, favouring working independently away from prying eyes rather than enlisting the help of the latest big name co-writer. Their victories have come from hard work, prodigious songwriting, fierce performances and a smidgeon of good fortune. That spirit of independence continues into Back To The Water Below, which saw them self-produce an entire album for the very first time. It was a process which cancelled out the noise of any external influences, while also allowing them the convenience to write at their own studio in Brighton whenever inspiration struck.

    “They discovered that the best ideas were the result of following their instincts, their unspoken, subconscious connection honed over the course of 15 years playing music together. Just as importantly, they cast aside any preconceptions of what Royal Blood should be. They allowed themselves the freedom to embrace other ideas: at times being guided by melodies rather than riffs and rhythms, and in others deploying whatever instrumentation they felt best complemented the songs.”

