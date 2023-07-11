New Bexhill-on-Sea based alt-rock trio launches

Big Reference

Their debut release, recorded live at Bex-Pop, their new DIY label, sees the former duo trade in their acoustic instruments for “howling guitar fuzz and thrashing drums” accompanying their familiar lyrical songwriting. ​All The Way is out on July 14: A-side – All The Way; B-side – Another Piece Of My Heart. Formerly of “alt-folk forerunners” Indigo Moss, Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou got their break after being spotted playing in the back room of The Ivy House Pub in Nunhead, South London, by former member of the Verve, Gorillaz and The Good The Bad And The Queen, Simon Tong, and promptly signed to his Butterfly Records (Big Life).

After releasing one eponymous album they chose a new path and disbanded to continue as a duo, going on to release five albums on labels including Heavenly Recordings and Loose Music. They have toured the UK, Europe and the USA with performers includingTori Amos, Jools Holland, Damon Albarn, Ron Sexsmith, The Magic Numbers and Loudon Wainwright, played main stages at Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party and Green Man, worked with producers including Dan Carey, Ethan Johns and Youth (Killing Joke), been studio guests for Bob Harris (BBC Radio 2), John Kennedy (Radio X) and Mark Riley (BBC 6 Music) and received critical acclaim across the board from The Guardian to Uncut, NME to MOJO.

