New date for Pub In The Park in Brighton - after cancellation following death of the Queen

It was due to take place the weekend before the funeral.

A spokesman said : ”Following the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death we have made an important decision to rearrange our planned festival in Brighton.

“We don’t wish to promote and stage an event during a period of national mourning and in the days leading up to the funeral. We would prefer to give all involved time and space to grieve as they wish.

“Therefore we have decided to postpone this event to next year and have provisionally agreed to stage Pub in the Park Brighton on May 5-7 2023.”

“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and help of Brighton & Hove City Council, who have shared in this decision with us.

“Our planned season finale will therefore become next year’s season opener where we hope all our artists and chefs will be able to join us. All ticket holders and participants will be contacted in due course. We trust we have your support in this difficult decision.”