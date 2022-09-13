New date for Pub In The Park in Brighton - after cancellation following death of the Queen
Brighton’s Pub In The Park, billed as the “biggest foodie event” of the year, has been postponed following the death of the Queen.
It was due to take place the weekend before the funeral.
A spokesman said : ”Following the sad news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death we have made an important decision to rearrange our planned festival in Brighton.
“We don’t wish to promote and stage an event during a period of national mourning and in the days leading up to the funeral. We would prefer to give all involved time and space to grieve as they wish.
Most Popular
“Therefore we have decided to postpone this event to next year and have provisionally agreed to stage Pub in the Park Brighton on May 5-7 2023.”
“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and help of Brighton & Hove City Council, who have shared in this decision with us.
“Our planned season finale will therefore become next year’s season opener where we hope all our artists and chefs will be able to join us. All ticket holders and participants will be contacted in due course. We trust we have your support in this difficult decision.”
The event in Brighton was to have presented “some of the biggest names in cooking to awesome local talent, a line-up of 20 incredible chefs”, including the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, Marco Pierre White. Marco was to have been co-hosting Saturday afternoon at the festival as well as holding exclusive Q&A’s and meeting and greeting foodie fans.