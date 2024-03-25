New Dementia Choir Group set to open in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social care charity, Guild Care, is inviting people with dementia and those caring for them to drop into the dedicated day centre in Robin Road to enjoy an informal and fun afternoon of singing together. The first choir session will take place on Saturday, April 20, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm and will be led by Ric Grey.

Sarah Johnson, Team Leader at Guild Care Dementia Day Services, said: “The importance of music and singing on the mood and wellbeing of people with dementia is well documented, so this just seemed like a great opportunity to get people together for an uplifting singing session.

“Our choir will be slightly different in that we’d love people who are caring for family living with dementia to join the choir as well. We’re looking forward to an inclusive and enjoyable afternoon filled with song. What’s more, it will be completely free to come along and join in.”

A new Dementia Choir will open on April 20 at Haviland House Day Service.

Choir leader Ric Grey is well known to the team at Guild Care. He runs a music therapy group, ‘Sing a Song and Smile’ and belongs to several choirs himself. Ric also volunteers to drive the minibus at Guild Care which can be booked separately to collect people joining their activities and take them home afterwards.

Sarah added: “For our first event in April, Ric has chosen a whole range of songs from old pub favourites to modern classics everyone will know and love. Over time, the songs will be chosen to reflect the people in the choir so you’re welcome to suggest your favourite songs. Words will be on songsheets and projected onto the big screen to make it as easy as possible for everyone to take part.

"I’ve wanted to set this up for a long time as I feel it’s what’s missing in this area. It’s an exciting new venture which I hope will help people build new connections and friendships, and to support each other in a very friendly and informal space free from judgment or stigma.”

Sarah Johnson and Louise Jones of Guild Care will be on hand to welcome guests and their caregivers to the choir session from 1.30pm. There will be a short break for tea and biscuits before the singing continues until 3.30pm.

Haviland House Day Services Dementia Choir will place every month, starting on Saturday, April 20. For more information, contact Sarah or Abbie on [email protected].