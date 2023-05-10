New English Song Awards launched in East Sussex

Celebrated soprano Dame Felicity Lott will be one of the judges at the inaugural Ashburnham English Song Awards to be held in the Great Hall, Ashburnham Place, near Battle on Thursday, May 18 at 7pm. Chairman of the judges is international mezzo-soprano Louise Winter, and they will be joined by the baritone Richard Suart and pianist and recitalist Sebastian Wybrew.

Molly Townson

The Ashburnham English Song Awards were established to promote the vast repertoire of English Song from the 17th century to the present day and to restore these works to the consciousness of singers, accompanists and the general public. Spokeswoman Brenda Anson said: “The awards were created by Louise Winter partly due to her concerns that in festivals and at school level there seemed to be a decline in the art of singing English Song. Invitations were sent to fourth-year (masters) students, postgraduates and alumni up to the age of 35 at universities, colleges, conservatoires and young artist programmes across the UK and to both northern and southern Ireland. The heats were held by video link.”

Louise said: “The standard was so very high that we have picked eight duos for the final, three more than planned. There were some outstanding performances.”

“The contestants will be travelling from England, Scotland and Ireland for the final to compete for the Molly Townson Award of £1,000 donated by the family of the late Molly Townson, the force behind so much music making in Hasting and the pianist prize of £500 from the Hope Gosse Award. Fairlight Hall has donated a recital in their Recital Room for the winner which will be held in July. For the winning accompanist and runners-up there are other value prizes including a guest appearance at a Battle Festival Concert. The audience is asked to be seated by 6.45pm. to receive the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex. Richard Blackman. Tickets are £20 to include a glass of wine or soft drink and on sale at Eventbrite or from Rother Books (cash) 59 High Street, Battle (01424 834756). Also including 32 page programme.

Dame Felicity Lott studied French at Royal Holloway, London University, and singing at the Royal Academy of Music.