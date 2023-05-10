New English Song Awards launched in East Sussex

The Ashburnham English Song Awards were established to promote the vast repertoire of English Song from the 17th century to the present day and to restore these works to the consciousness of singers, accompanists and the general public. Spokeswoman Brenda Anson said: “The awards were created by Louise Winter partly due to her concerns that in festivals and at school level there seemed to be a decline in the art of singing English Song. Invitations were sent to fourth-year (masters) students, postgraduates and alumni up to the age of 35 at universities, colleges, conservatoires and young artist programmes across the UK and to both northern and southern Ireland. The heats were held by video link.”
Louise said: “The standard was so very high that we have picked eight duos for the final, three more than planned. There were some outstanding performances.”
“The contestants will be travelling from England, Scotland and Ireland for the final to compete for the Molly Townson Award of £1,000 donated by the family of the late Molly Townson, the force behind so much music making in Hasting and the pianist prize of £500 from the Hope Gosse Award. Fairlight Hall has donated a recital in their Recital Room for the winner which will be held in July. For the winning accompanist and runners-up there are other value prizes including a guest appearance at a Battle Festival Concert. The audience is asked to be seated by 6.45pm. to receive the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex. Richard Blackman. Tickets are £20 to include a glass of wine or soft drink and on sale at Eventbrite or from Rother Books (cash) 59 High Street, Battle (01424 834756). Also including 32 page programme.
Dame Felicity Lott studied French at Royal Holloway, London University, and singing at the Royal Academy of Music.
She has played leading roles in all the major opera houses of the world and with the greatest conductors and directors. She is particularly associated with the operas of Mozart and Strauss but also with the operettas of Jacques Offenbach. She has given recitals all over the world and is a founder member of Graham Johnson’s Songmakers’ Almanac. Her many recordings include three recital CD’s devoted to English Song, Vaughan Williams’ A Sea Symphony and the Governess in Turn of the Screw, both by Benjamin Britten. Louise Winter began her musical training at Chetham’s school of music and the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. Her operatic opportunities came on Glyndebourne Tour singing Tisbe, La Cenerentola, Rosina in Rossini’s Barber of Seville and Dorabella in Mozart’s Cosi fan tutti. More details on ashburnhamenglishsongawards.co.uk