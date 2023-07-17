This summer a new, free interactive digital story trail is available for families to enjoy as they join the search for a mythic dragon in Horsham District’s high streets.

The summer family special, known as “The Curious Creatures Safari”, is part of an exciting selection of free trails which will be available to experience in local high streets throughout 2023. The trails can be completed on a smartphone and there is no need to register or download an app.

Local community partners are leading on the organisation of the project, commissioned by Horsham District Council, working closely with businesses and venues in each of their towns and villages.

Launched as a result of the success of last year’s trails where over 1,300 players took part, this summer, “The Curious Creatures Safari” trail will invite players to search for a mythical beast called the Jade Dragon. To find it, they’ll have to go on a globe-trotting journey and speak to ten other curious creatures who might know its whereabouts.

Digital children's trail (Credit: HDC)

Each themed trail is designed to be fun and interactive, with players following 10 vinyl window characters with QR codes that local businesses, as well as cultural and public venues, are hosting. Players engage with the experience by scanning each QR code in their selected high street, choosing what happens in the story and seeing the characters come to life in ‘Augmented Reality’ (AR) so they can take silly selfies, combining real world and computer-generated content.

Once the trail has been completed, players will be rewarded with a free digital fun-pack to download.

Visit the High Street Safari website to find out more and get involved in the summer trail here: https://highstreetsafari.com/creatures

For 2023, the digital experience company High Street Safari have been commissioned by the Council to create an online library of free outdoor high street trails across Billingshurst, Henfield, Horsham, Pulborough, Southwater, Steyning and Storrington high streets. This provides an even greater selection of trails to enjoy including a new exciting range based on notable events. There will be something for everyone, with trails available for families, couples, friends, and colleagues seeking team-building experiences.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Local Economy and Place, Cllr Ruth Fletcher said: “I am delighted that these fun and interactive trails will be returning to our local high streets.

“The summer trail is a great free experience for families to engage with over the holidays.

“Thank you to our local community partners who are doing a fantastic job engaging with local businesses to make the trails possible. I hope that many people will enjoy taking part in these themed experiences and get to explore some of our wonderful local high streets and businesses.”

To get involved in all the trails this year, all you need to do is visit Horsham District’s dedicated online library of local trails, select your chosen location, browse the trails on offer and see your local route: https://thyg.uk/CQU025801.

To find out how to play, watch the ‘how to play’ video here https://www.youtube.com/shorts/V-RBfCkAD9M.