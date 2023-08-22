New lifestyle hub launches in Hove​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Spokeswoman Eden Phillips said: “Rockwater is dedicated to fostering a vibrant music community and providing a platform for talented artists to shine. The Live Lodge events, held monthly, have become synonymous with unforgettable performances and exceptional musical experiences. Aspiring performers now have an incredible opportunity to be a part of this renowned showcase. Live Lodge has been a springboard for countless artists, with success stories of performers going on to gain widespread recognition and build a dedicated fanbase. Having previously hosted acclaimed international artists such as Fatboy Slim, Maverick Sabre and Passenger, Rockwater is home to the UK’s rising stars. Rockwater now invites aspiring performers from all genres to showcase their skills and be a part of Live Lodge. Musicians who dream of captivating an enthusiastic crowd and gaining valuable exposure are encouraged to reach out to Sophie Corbett at [email protected]. This is an incredible chance for artists to showcase their talent” Sophie Corbett, lead talent scout at Rockwater, said: “Live Lodge is a celebration of local talent and a testament to the thriving music scene in Brighton & Hove. We are committed to providing emerging artists with a stage to share their passion and connect with audiences. The response from both musicians and attendees has been phenomenal, and we're thrilled to continue discovering new acts.”