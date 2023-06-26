New music venture in Hastings has a good start, say organisers

Working closely with the Black Box in George Street, Hastings See Ya There last week hosted their debut promotion bringing up and coming blues rock band Brave Rival to Hastings.

Brave Rival's Chloe and; Lindsey at The Black Box

On a hot June night the crowd at the Black Box were treated to some exceptional music by this Portsmouth based band who are fronted by twin female vocalists Chloe Josephine & Lindsey Bonnick and whose line-up is completed by Ed Clarke on guitar and Billy Dedman and Donna Peters, on bass and drums respectively.

The band ran through many of the tracks from their hit album Life’s Machine and for good measure tossed in a couple of covers, Simon & Garfunkels Sound of Silence and Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love. The crowd at the Black Box were really up for this night and gave the band their enthusiastic support. Indeed the band later posted on social media that the crowd were brilliant.

Supporting Brave Rival on the night was Brighton based Mike Ross, appearing as a solo artists and presenting songs from his new album, Third Eye Open. His set was warmly received by the crowd and I am sure that he has won over some new fans in Hastings.