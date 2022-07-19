New scheme for Sussex young theatre directors

T

Creative associate Sarah Slator said: “This unique, paid, part-time opportunity has been created to fill the gap between initial training and early-career experience. We have listened to those entering the industry and have developed the schedule to give a broad range of experience within our creative production team.

“Through a structured progression and with mentoring from The Hawth’s team of directors and producers, one emerging director will work across The Hawth’s in-house production schedule for 11 months, initially as an assistant director, learning and developing skills within a professional context. The programme culminates in the direction of their own professional production in the woodland amphitheatre in July 2023.”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Bond is an emerging talent who has just directed her first show, The Wind in the Willows at The Hawth, after working as assistant director on previous Parkwood Productions and is delighted to have helped develop this programme over the past 12 months. Chloe said: “Opportunities for early-career directors on the job are often limited to the role of assistant director. The unique element of this programme, being able to lead on your own show, to apply skills learnt and work towards that goal, is hugely exciting and what sets this opportunity apart from others.”

Applications are welcome from anyone who has some directing experience, whether in small-scale professional, amateur or student productions, who wishes to enhance their skills and experience as part of the team at The Hawth, Crawley.

Email applications to [email protected] by Friday, July 29.