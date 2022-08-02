New season in Crawley promises "“fantastic performances and events for audiences to enjoy"

Sara Pascoe

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Theatre lovers can look forward to classics, comedy and drama throughout the season.

“There’s a final outdoor treat with This is My Theatre’s Pride and Prejudice (Sept 15). Indoors, New Old Friends return with the hilarious Crimes on Centre Court (Oct 27) and Hawth associate artists Pitchy Breath Theatre look at what happens when the online world collides with reality in Tis Pity She’s A Whore (Nov 25 and 26).

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Crawley theatre will also be offering up its latest in-house production, Frankenstein (Oct 20-22). Mary Shelley’s gripping gothic horror is brought to life with live music, inventive staging and thrilling theatricality which will have you on the edge of your seat. It follows the huge success of The Hawth’s productions of Treasure Island, Poppy Red, Skellig, Robin Hood and, most recently, Wind in the Willows.

“There will be comedy from those at the top of their game, including Ed Gamble: Electric (Oct 28), Sarah Keyworth: Lost Boy (Nov 16), Sara Pascoe: Success Story (Dec 1), Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder (Feb 2) and Tom Allen: Completely (Feb 25).

“Music always features strongly in The Hawth’s programme and this season there’s a chance to soak up some great live music and the last of the summer sun at September Sounds (Sept 3) in the Amphitheatre, with folk, rock, pop and Americana from Redbook, Perfect Strangers. Touchstone, Anna Howie and Ags Connolly.

“There will also be a taste of Nashville with Made in Tennessee (Sept 4), the chance to relive the Sensational 60s (Nov 8), and even the pop of the 90s with Ultimate Boyband Party Show (Nov 9). Audiences can also look forward to Sing-a-Long-a-Gareth (Nov 18) with Gareth Malone, his band and singers as he guides you through songs everyone will enjoy. We are also delighted to present associate artists Ensemble Reza for three beautiful classical performances (Sept 16, Nov 18 and Dec 16).

“Classical ballet and opera kicks off the dance for the season with ballet favourites Swan Lake (Oct 11) and Sleeping Beauty (Oct 12) plus Rhythm of the Dance (Nov 16) return with an Irish flavoured Christmas Special to get everyone into the festive spirit. Young dance fans can look forward to two return visits from Let’s All Dance with The Princess and the Frog (Sept 17) and The Nutcracker (Dec 17).

“The family fun continues with Dinosaur World Live (Oct 13-15), plus TV funnyman and kid’s fave Justin Fletcher brings his show Justin Live (Nov 5). Two much-loved books are brought to life with Tales from Acorn Wood (Nov 1 and 2) and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (Nov 9-12) both sure to delight young audiences.