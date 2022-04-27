New season of shows at Crawley's Hawth - how to get your tickets

Kerry Godliman by Steve Ullathorne

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The Hawth’s beautiful woodland Amphitheatre will play host to a number of performances throughout the months ahead, starting with This is My Theatre’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (May 15). The same company will be bringing more shows to the great outdoors during the season including Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors (June 12), family favourite The Railway Children (Aug 21) and Austin’s classic Pride & Prejudice (Sep 15).

“Illyria return by popular demand with A Midsummer Night’s Dream (July 15) and Peter Pan (Aug 7), All Greek To Me make their Hawth debut with The Minotaur (July 30) and Parkwood Productions presents another in-house production following on from the success of the alfresco Robin Hood last year, this time with The Wind in the Willows (July 8-10).

“Comedy always attracts huge crowds in Crawley and the line-up this summer is already doing the same with Larry Dean, Sarah Millican and Kerry Godliman already sold out and Nathan Caton (May 7) and Ed Byrne (May 17). Audiences will also be delighted to spend the evening with Sandi Toksvig with her new show, Next Slide Please… (June 10) and dog owners with cheeky chihuahuas and lazy labs will be flocking for advice from Graeme Hall, The Dogfather Live (May 18).

“The smash-hit musical, Rock of Ages (May 3-7) is back with X-Factor champion and recording artist Matt Terry as Stacee Jaxx. You can also rock with global phenomenon School of Rock (June 13-18). Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber, all the original songs from the movie, and a band of insanely talented kids that play live every show, this show will warm your heart and blow you away in equal measure.

“Family audiences can experience two favourite books brought to life on stage. David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy (May 11-14) is the story of the richest boy in the country on a mission to find what money can’t buy… friendship! Later in the season Judith Kerr’s classic book, The Tiger Who Came to Tea (July 5 and 6), comes to Crawley, now an Olivier Award nominated smash hit show perfect for children aged three and up, with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos!

“Little ones and their families can also enjoy live dance in The Hawth Studio as Let’s All Dance present Princess and the Pea (June 18), a gorgeous new production mixing crystal clear story-telling with fantastic dancing. For the grown-up dance fans, Ballet Central (Apr 25) return with their fantastic programme of works showcasing the skills of their young dancers.

“Whatever your favourite era, genre or artist there’s music for you at The Hawth with tributes to many of the greats in music including, George Michael (May 22), Doris Day (May 9), The Dub-liners (May 24), The Everly Brothers (June 21), Santana (Aug 7) and Diana Ross (Aug 26), among others.”