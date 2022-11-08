New Sussex Singers​​​​​​​ promise lively programme

New Sussex Singers

Spokeswoman Jackie Wood said: “The performance at St Michael in Lewes, 7.30pm, is called The Passing Of The Year and explores themes of the seasons and the passing of time and life. It features composers ranging from the well-known (Elgar, Barber, Chilcott and Vaughan-Williams) to celebrated contemporary music by Jonathan Dove and Kenneth V Jones. One fast-moving piece by Canadian Stephen Chatman requires the singers to sound like clocks with ticks, chimes and cuckoos.”

Musical director Sebastian Charlesworth said: “I have the great privilege of working with a group of dedicated and skilled singers and a fantastic accompanist in Howard Beach, which allows me to programme this exciting music.”

Doors and bar open at 6.45pm. Tickets cost £14 (under-16s free). For the full programme and booking visit www.newsussexsingers.co.uk. The NSS Christmas concert on December 4, also at St Michael's, mixes traditional carols with lesser-known seasonal music.

"Based in East Sussex, we are a small, well-established group of around 24 singers.

"Though the choir is an auditioned group, the singers have a variety of experience, some of them are professionally trained singers, others quite new to the choral world.