New Sussex Singers promise romance in Lewes

New Sussex Singers

The chamber choir of around 30 auditioned members has prepared a programme entitled Old-fashioned Love Songs which “should get hearts pounding”, promises spokeswoman Jackie Wood. “Jazz standards and works by Brahms, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Jerome Kern will feature, as well as a piece by modern composer Paul Carr.”

The concert takes place at Trinity Church, St John sub Castro in Abinger Place, Lewes, starting at 7pm. Drinks will be available from 6pm.

Musical director Sebastian Charlesworth said: “Having been sent a copy of Paul Carr’s beautifully romantic Old-fashioned Love Songs of which we will be giving the world premiere , I was inspired to collate a programme of music celebrating all things to do with love. Alongside the Carr we will perform Brahms’ much-loved and passionate Liebeslieder (Love Song Waltzes), which take us on a rollercoaster of emotions exploring the peaks and troughs of being in love.

“To round off the programme we are singing a veritable feast of Great American Songbook classics such as Cole Porter’s Let’s Do It, Jerome Kern’s Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, Gershwin’s Our Love Is Here To Stay, Mancini’s Moon River (arr. Rutter) and Van Heusen’s Moonlight Becomes You So plus others.”