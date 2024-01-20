New trustees at Chichester Festival Theatre

The board of Chichester Festival Theatre has appointed three new trustees: leading theatre solicitor Neil Adleman; Green Book co-founder and architect Paddy Dillon; and marketing expert Tasha Gladman.

Mark Foster, chairman of Chichester Festival Theatre, said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming Neil, Paddy and Tasha to our board. They are all outstanding leaders in their fields and will bring wide-ranging and valuable expertise, as Chichester Festival Theatre continues to innovate, grow and look to a sustainable future.

“Neil Adleman is a Partner and Head of the Theatre Group at solicitors Harbottle & Lewis LLP. He advises on a wide range of issues across the theatre sector and his clients include leading producers in the West End and on Broadway and theatres across the country. Neil has served as chair of Sheffield Theatres Trust and Deputy Chair of Leeds Theatres Trust, and is chair of the Peggy Ramsay Foundation.

“Paddy Dillon is a director of Renew Culture, and in 2020 co-founded the Green Book initiative to help theatre-makers towards a sustainable future for theatre. He has since co-established a network of Theatre Green Books across Europe and beyond. Paddy was deputy chair, then chair of the UK Theatres Trust until 2021. He was chair of the International Theatre Engineering and Architecture Conference 2023, a global theatre conference with events in eight global cities which took place in autumn 2023.