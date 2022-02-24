New Worthing music series will mix chat and performance

Jack Hues

Spokesman Luther Bhogal-Jones explained: “The Defining Ten is where an artist/creative is invited to take us on a musical dot to dot journey of the tracks which have led them to who they are today.

“These could be the first song they have a memory of, first purchase, first song they learnt to play, the track which opened doors, the track which closed doors, a track which inspired and led to a new musical direction.

“So expect a variety of tracks from themselves and other artists. These tracks will be played in turn – either from vinyl, CD or streamed – and discussed with the artist.

“Afterwards the evening will end with a unique performance and chance to meet the artist afterwards.

“On Thursday, February 24 we are very excited to bring to Worthing Terry Edwards. As a multi-instrumentalist and in-demand session player, he has played with some of the biggest, coolest names in the world – PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Tom Waits, Beck, Siouxsie Sioux, Julian Cope, Spiritualized, Glen Matlock and Madness. He was a member of The Higsons (Charlie Higson’s band who would later find fame on The Fast Show) and a long-time member of blues cacophonists Gallon Drunk. As a frontman he’s also co-founded BUtterfield 8, Terry Edwards and the Scapegoats and his current superb jazz trio the Near Jazz Experience.

“On Thursday, March 24 we are honoured to bring to Worthing Jack Hues. As frontman for duo WANG CHUNG he enjoyed massive success in the 80s with the huge global singles Dancehall Days and Everybody Have Fun Tonight. He was the only composer asked to work twice with William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist, Sorcerer) scoring the films To Live And Die In LA and The Guardian. In the 90s he worked with Tony Banks (Genesis) on the Strictly Inc project. In the last few years he has collaborated with Canterbury psych act Syd Arthur and released his acclaimed debut solo album Primitif in 2020 and his lockdown album Electro Acoustic Work 20:20 last year. With a career which has taken him from Gillingham to the Royal College of Music, on to LA, around the world and back to the UK, Jack’s Defining Ten journey will definitely be a fascinating one. Afterwards he will be performing a special solo acoustic set of classic hits, new material and a few surprises as well!”

Both events will be taking place at the Cellar Arts Club, Marine Parade Worthing.

Tickets for both events are available now from £10 from www.musicsaves.co.uk, along with ticket bundles of CD and vinyl product to be signed on the night: “For those who can’t attend we are offering the opportunity to still order a CD or vinyl which Terry and Jack will personalise and we will deliver for free in the Worthing area.

“Our hope with the Defining Ten is to continue to bring interesting musicians and creatives involved in the world of music to Worthing.