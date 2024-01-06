New Year panto from Henfield Theatre Company

Becky Pearson and Terry McMaster. Photographer Ian Henham

Spokeswoman Mandy Ainsworth said: “Henfield Theatre Company and its Youth Theatre join forces in The Wizard of Oz pantomime, like never seen before. Dorothy and her friends follow the yellow brick road to escape the evil clutches of the Wicked Witch. With familiar characters, plus some new, they will travel to the Emerald City with some unexpected songs and maybe even some rapping! A challenge for our musical director, Dave Barnett, but he is braver than the lion and up for the challenge. With comedy and your usual pantomime dame, it’s a no-brainer!”

Tickets cost £13 per person for floor seating and £15 for raised seating and are on sale via www.henfieldtheatrecompany.com and at Steven’s Estate Agents in Henfield High Street.

It will be directed by Karen Blunden, known for roles in productions but also director of the company’s youth theatre productions.

Karen said: “The Wizard of Oz is a fabulous show bringing together the wide age range and experience of all our members from our 92-year-old ‘lumberjack’ down to our teenage all-dancing, singing trees! The cast will bring the yellow brick road into the hearts and minds of our audiences so join us somewhere over the rainbow and be sure you’ll ‘laugh your day away in the Merry Old Land of Oz!’

“Kindly sponsored by The Wheatsheaf pub, why not enjoy pre-show drinks and dinner? Performances are on January 11 and 12 at 7.30pm at The Henfield Hall, and, by popular demand, two matinees are scheduled for January 13 at 1.30pm and 5.30pm to cater for younger audiences.”