The fifth Newhaven Festival gets underway this September with an engaging and eclectic line-up.

Expect bicycle ballet workshops, creative walks, talks and workshops, and a thrilling aerial circus performance.

Festival Director Rhoda Funnell expressed her gratitude to the Newhaven Enterprise Zone for their support: “In addition to Festival funding from Newhaven Town Council, we were delighted to receive an award from the Newhaven Arts Growth Grants this year that has enabled us to launch the What’s On listing service. With so much going on locally, we’ll be keeping it updated year round, as well as offering support for people wanting to put on their own events.”

Alice Adventures in Aerialand from The Dot Collective, brings a story of wonder and nonsense to The Sidings on Newhaven’s east quay - with most of the action taking place off the ground. Suitable for all ages and abilities (especially adults!) this family show has been developed to be accessible for all, including those living with dementia and profound and multiple learning disabilities. Tickets are free, or by donation, and available from newhavenfestval.co.uk .

Alice Adventures in Aerialand. Photo: Steve Gregson

Also during September, why not learn to dance with your bike while exploring the impact of the bicycle on women and universal suffrage at a Blazing Saddles workshop? Or join a talk and workshop with writer, broadcaster and one-time Newhaven resident, Ian Marchant? Discover more of the landscape and let professional storyteller Jamie Crawford lead you on a storytelling walk between Newhaven and Bishopstone, stopping off to hear regional folktales, or an exploration of Newhaven’s Secret Edgelands.

Details of all the events - and much more - can be found at the Newhaven Festival website on their newly launched What’s On page, which lists their own events as well as many others happening in and around the creative coastal town. A printed version is out now and available to pick up from the Newhaven Town Council offices and from the tourist information centres in Lewes and Seaford.