Activities also included inflatables, a climbing wall, zorbs and bungee trampolines. Steve Nutter returned with old time children’s fairground rides as well as a variety of stalls and games. Lifeboat mascot Stormy Stan also made an appearance at the event.

Carol & Pete Shewell, from the Newhaven events team, said: “As a charity, we totally depend on your support to help us meet the cost of saving lives at sea. We rely entirely on volunteers; the crew members, the events team, the RNLI Gift Shop volunteers, the visits team, all give up their time to support our Lifeboat and help raise funds. We would like to thank you for your support, we hope you enjoy an afternoon of family fun, We look forward to seeing you there!”