Newhaven Lifeboat to host a celebration of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. Image: Stephen Duncombe/ Watch and Shoot Lifeboats

Hosted at The Marine Workshops, Newhaven, tickets are £25 per person and include a welcome drink, food by Sussex's very own Humble Pie and music by local live band Double Tap.

Tickets to the ‘RNLI Newhaven 200th Anniversary Party’ are available on Eventbrite. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the crew, both past and present, and discover the history of the RNLI.

Buy a raffle ticket on the night and receive an exclusive entry into the special draw to win a £240 voucher to spend at the RNLI hotel and visitor centre in Poole.