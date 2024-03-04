Newhaven Lifeboat to host a celebration of the 200th anniversary of the RNLI
Hosted at The Marine Workshops, Newhaven, tickets are £25 per person and include a welcome drink, food by Sussex's very own Humble Pie and music by local live band Double Tap.
Tickets to the ‘RNLI Newhaven 200th Anniversary Party’ are available on Eventbrite. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the crew, both past and present, and discover the history of the RNLI.
Buy a raffle ticket on the night and receive an exclusive entry into the special draw to win a £240 voucher to spend at the RNLI hotel and visitor centre in Poole.
Raffle prizes also include a stay at The Star in Alfriston, one month of trial membership to the Underground Gym, afternoon tea at The Grand Brighton, four ball at The Abridge Golf & Country Club and for a party of four, a tour of The Gun Brewery.