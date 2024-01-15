Creative Newhaven are seeking feeback from local residents on what they enjoyed in the town in 2023, and what they would like to see more of in 2024.

They suggested that residents might like to see more exhibitions, events for families and young people, workshops and free learning opportunities, markets and festival, creative community projects or live performances. Visit their Facebook page Creative Newhaven to leave your feedback.

According to a spokesperson: “In 2023 we continued supporting organisations to produce projects and events based in Newhaven. We supported five awardees of the Newhaven Growth Fund, who shared £24,000 to develop their organisations through innovative projects.

"We also supported the Creative Newhaven group, the Newhaven Arts Space, produced an installation in Newhaven Library window, and staged a major public art trail, Following Ravilious. All this on top of hosting some great events at the Sidings Courtyard.”

Following Ravilious, Newhaven Enterprise Zone

The five Growth Fund awardees included Hospitable Environment, Newhaven Festival, Haven Young Creatives, Ignite Theatre and Ring in the New.

Community arts organisation Hospitable Environment uses food and creativity to connect with local people through projects like the woodfired bread oven, and Soup & Social – their free shared meal and community conversation. Their award underpinned the delivery of more opportunities and events in Newhaven for 2023 and beyond. This organisation hosted events for art installations in Newhaven, such as Following Ravilious and the unveiling of Radiant Introvert.

Newhaven Festival is now in its 6th year. Together with funding from Newhaven Town Council, Festival Director Rhoda Funnell curated another diverse line-up including Bicycle Ballet, music at the Bandstand, Alice’s Adventures in Aerialand, a Glyndebourne Youth Opera event, plus a monthly What’s On guide.

In November, youth theatre group Haven Young Creatives created Harbour Lights, a one-day family festival which director Siou Hannam hopes will become an annual fixture. This community came together to celebrate winter time with local artists co-creating a day of making lanterns and music, ending in a lantern procession that lit up the streets of Newhaven.

Ignite Theatre brought their Christmas production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach to Meeching Hall. The show played to packed audiences and was a roaring success.

Artistic director Lisa Fairfield said: “Over three years the Ignite players have worked hard to bring professional productions to the local community at affordable prices.”

Ring in the New celebrated the restoration of Piddinghoe’s historic church bells. Composer Chris Moore (VOCES8) collaborated with Tidemills Choir and Harbour Primary School to create a piece of music which drew on stories of Piddinghoe gathered by student oral historians from Seahaven Academy.

Project lead Ben May said: “It was a world premiere of aspirational and beautiful music.”

Newhaven artwork in 2023 included Hanna Benihoud‘s light sculpture Radiant Introvert, installed in Newhaven Library’s window, and the Newhaven Art Space continued to produce high-quality contemporary art exhibitions including by Karla Black.

There was also the Following Ravilious art trail across Newhaven in 2023, which saw giant billboards popping up around Newhaven last summer celebrating Eric Ravilious’s paintings of the town.