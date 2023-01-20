Following a sell-out concert in January, Steyning Jazz Club presents the Nigel Thomas Quartet on Friday, February 3.

Nigel Thomas

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Nigel Thomas is a top professional double bass player, composer, bandleader and teacher. He has strong soul and blues influences in his background and an affinity with the swinging jazz masters of the 40s and 50s onwards, through to the ethnic and contemporary jazz of today. His quartet features Nigel Thomas, double bass; Paul Booth, saxophone; Mark Edwards, piano; and Winston Clifford, drums. Their programme will include arrangements of standards and original compositions, music with elements of bebop, blues and world music, but always strongly rooted in the jazz tradition. These are all wonderful in-demand musicians. Paul Booth works with Stevie Winwood amongst many others, Mark Edwards with Katie Melua and Winston Clifford teaches at The Birmingham Conservatory and has accompanied many top jazz players.

“Nigel started playing aged 17 and studied classical double bass technique for three years before subsequently evolving his own technique, absorbing much from the many great musicians he has worked with throughout his career. He has recently released his new CD Hidden which mainly consists of his original compositions and features his new quartet of Paul Booth, Winston Clifford and Mark Edwards. Playing over the years he has played at major jazz festivals in Switzerland with Alex Maguire’s Cat o’ Nine Tails and toured extensively with the highly celebrated Celtic fusion band Carmina which featured the late great pianist Pete Jacobsen.”

