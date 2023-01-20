Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Nigel Thomas is a top professional double bass player, composer, bandleader and teacher. He has strong soul and blues influences in his background and an affinity with the swinging jazz masters of the 40s and 50s onwards, through to the ethnic and contemporary jazz of today. His quartet features Nigel Thomas, double bass; Paul Booth, saxophone; Mark Edwards, piano; and Winston Clifford, drums. Their programme will include arrangements of standards and original compositions, music with elements of bebop, blues and world music, but always strongly rooted in the jazz tradition. These are all wonderful in-demand musicians. Paul Booth works with Stevie Winwood amongst many others, Mark Edwards with Katie Melua and Winston Clifford teaches at The Birmingham Conservatory and has accompanied many top jazz players.
“Nigel started playing aged 17 and studied classical double bass technique for three years before subsequently evolving his own technique, absorbing much from the many great musicians he has worked with throughout his career. He has recently released his new CD Hidden which mainly consists of his original compositions and features his new quartet of Paul Booth, Winston Clifford and Mark Edwards. Playing over the years he has played at major jazz festivals in Switzerland with Alex Maguire’s Cat o’ Nine Tails and toured extensively with the highly celebrated Celtic fusion band Carmina which featured the late great pianist Pete Jacobsen.”
Colin added: “This will be a wonderful opportunity to renew your membership for the coming year. Annual membership is £15 providing a greatly reduced admission charge of £10 for all subsequent 2023 concerts. Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members.” The bar is provided by Riverside Brewery, and the show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. For more information , call Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.