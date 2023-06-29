NationalWorldTV
Nikki Yeoh’s long established band Infinitum plays Jazz Hastings

Jazz Hastings’ first July session – unusually, there will be two in July – will star pianist and composer Nikki Yeoh’s long-established band Infinitum, which features the brothers Mike and Mark Mondesir. It will take place on Tuesday, July 4 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 29th Jun 2023, 07:05 BST
Nikki Yeoh by Nick White

A spokesman said: “Nikki Yeoh, whose father was Malaysian and mother British, is renowned for her innovative, genre-defying approach to music. Yeoh won The Independent award for Best Jazz Musician of the Year in 1996 and in 1999 was a semi-finalist at the piano competition at the Montreux Jazz Festival. She won Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year in 2017.

"Over the years, she has collaborated with a diverse range of artists of the likes of Courtney Pine and Neneh Cherry and was the musical director for the 2022 BBC Young Jazz Musician.

“Nikki’s music is both sophisticated and accessible, full of surprises and unexpected turns. Her long-standing project, Nikki Yeoh’s Infinitum , continues to push boundaries and explore new sonic territories.

    " It features brothers Mark and Mike Mondesir, who between them have played with some of the biggest names in jazz, i ncorporating elements of jazz, classical music, and electronica.

    “Michael is one of the most in demand bass players in Europe, performing with the likes of Jeff Beck, Ginger Baker, Whitney Houston, Sir George Martin, Jim Mullen, Ronnie Wood, Nitin Sawney, Jason Rebello, Julian Joseph and Pee Wee Ellis. In 2009, he joined the Thriller – Live world tour celebrating the life of Michael Jackson.

    “Drummer Mark worked with Courtney Pine for several years in the 1980s and in the 1990s was a regular accompanist for jazz musicians visiting the UK such as Art Farmer, John Scofield and Pee Wee Ellis. He was a member of Julian Jose ph’s band and was part of John McLaughlin’s 4th Dimension Band.”

    Her new composition Nucleus, commissioned by the National Youth Jazz Orchestra, was premiered 2022.

    Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start.

    Tickets for the gig are £15 on the door.