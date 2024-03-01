Noteworthy Voices concert at St Johns Church in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Captain Noah and his Floating Zoo' is a wonderful work written for a children's choir supported by adult voices, and Eastbourne chamber choir, Noteworthy Voices, will be performing the work next Sunday in partnership with the middle school choir from St Andrews Prep school in Eastbourne.

Come and hear the story of Noah and his family, the ark that they build and the animals that they gather and keep safe from the flood.

Choir member, Kim Adams, says that "we've been rehearsing this piece for about 40 days and 40 nights and the rain hasn't stopped falling - we hope it's going to stop on the day after the concert!"

Noteworthy Voices chamber choir

Led by their musical director, Rachel Shouksmith, the choir will also perform 'Songs and sonnets', a collection of seven pieces by William Shakespeare, set to music by George Shearing, and will join with the children's choir to sing 'Like a Rainbow' by Will Todd.

The concert is on Sunday March 10th at 6pm at St Johns Church in Meads, Eastbourne and tickets are available on the door, priced at £14 with under 18s free.