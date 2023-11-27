Noteworthy Voices concert for Advent in Eastbourne
A uplifting concert of choral music for Advent at St Mary's church in Old Town on Saturday December 2nd at 7pm
Local chamber choir, Noteworthy Voices, are presenting a concert of choral music at 7pm on Saturday December 2nd at St Mary's Church, Old Town, Eastbourne.
Led by their Musical Director, Rachel Shouksmith, the 20-member choir will perform an a cappella programme featuring Rheinberger's Nine Advent Motets plus music by Lauridsen, Whitacre and others, and including some seasonal favourites.
Tickets are just £14, with under 18's free, available on the door or via the link on their website, noteworthyvoices.co.uk