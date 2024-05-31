Noteworthy Voices sing as part of Holy Trinity's 'Celebration in Flowers' Festival
Noteworthy Voices is a local chamber choir, founded in 2014, who enjoy singing a wide variety of music under their Musical Director, Rachel Shouksmith. On Saturday June 15th at 7.30pm they have been invited to perform as part of the 'Celebration in Flowers' at Holy Trinity Church in Eastbourne.
The programme of a cappella choral music will include John Rutter's 'A Choral Fanfare' plus pieces by Elgar, Parry and Purcell and an unaccompanied rendition of Handel's 'Hallelujah Chorus'. Making the link to the Flower Festival, the choir will sing hymns linked to the various flower displays around the church, including 'Amazing Grace' and 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'. Tickets are £10 with under 18s free, available on the door or via the choir's website, www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk
Founded in 1839, Holy Trinity is Eastbourne's second-oldest church, established to relieve the pressure on St Mary's in Old Town and to serve the people who were beginning to live nearer to the coast. Now a thriving community church, the 'Celebration in Flowers' weekend will include a Pop Up market in the church hall on Saturday 15th and a concert by the Eastbourne Silver Band on Sunday 16th at 3pm. For more details go to www.holytrinityeastbourne.org.uk/celebration-in-flowers