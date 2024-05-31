Noteworthy Voices sing as part of Holy Trinity's 'Celebration in Flowers' Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local chamber choir, Noteworthy Voices, will be performing as part of the 'Celebration in Flowers' weekend at Holy Trinity Church in Trinity Trees, Eastbourne on Saturday June 15th at 7.30pm

Noteworthy Voices is a local chamber choir, founded in 2014, who enjoy singing a wide variety of music under their Musical Director, Rachel Shouksmith. On Saturday June 15th at 7.30pm they have been invited to perform as part of the 'Celebration in Flowers' at Holy Trinity Church in Eastbourne.

The programme of a cappella choral music will include John Rutter's 'A Choral Fanfare' plus pieces by Elgar, Parry and Purcell and an unaccompanied rendition of Handel's 'Hallelujah Chorus'. Making the link to the Flower Festival, the choir will sing hymns linked to the various flower displays around the church, including 'Amazing Grace' and 'All Things Bright and Beautiful'. Tickets are £10 with under 18s free, available on the door or via the choir's website, www.noteworthyvoices.co.uk

