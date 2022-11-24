Join number-one Billboard blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor and her band as they perform songs from her new release The Blues Album along with fan favourites from the past in a concert at Hastings White Rock on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm (doors)

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Spokesman Dave Cameron said: “Taylor has become one of the hottest live acts on the modern blues scene, and soon you’ll see why. You don’t want to miss Joanne Shaw Taylor in this unforgettable night of soul and blues music!

“Joanne Shaw Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. – a career in music was born and in the preceding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox.

“Still only in her 30s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of blues-rock. She released her first album on Ruf Records entitled White Sugar (2009), unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a song writing prowess way beyond her years – the world of blues rock had a new star.

“Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 Reckless Heart breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

“Her newest release The Blues Album is a collection of blues and soul covers which was produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The Blues Album topped the Billboard Blues charts giving Joanne her first US #1.

“The album features Joanne’s personalised covers of 11 rare blues classics immortalised by Albert King, Peter Green, Little Richard, Magic Sam, Aretha Franklin, Little Milton, and many more.”

