Open-air Shakespeare returns to Worthing

Associate producer Ross Muir said: “One of Sussex’s most magical, beautiful historic gardens and best kept secrets once again plays host to Rainbow Shakespeare where it all first started. Picnic under the stars with the wonderful people, families and children of Worthing and its surrounds and become part of what has become one of the great Sussex traditions. A company of sparkling professional actors alongside some community performers, including local children, will bring the plays alive in memorable productions of lively, spontaneous and accessible Shakespeare that all ages can understand and enjoy. Directing both shows is the company’s founder, artistic director and Ferring resident Nicolas Young, who loves sharing his love of the Bard with Worthing audiences.”

The first play of the season is: The Tempest, Tuesday-Sunday, July 11-16: “This is the play that has everything: a dramatic shipwreck, a magician plotting revenge, whilst his daughter falls in love with the son of his enemy, two drunken fools and a monster wanting to take over the island – not to mention treachery amongst the courtiers. Shakespeare weaves all these themes together and adds a magical element with spirits, visions and illusions leading to a powerful and happy ending. Local children will be playing the supernatural creatures. Great poetry and knockabout comedy, all make this, one of Shakespeare’s last plays, ideal for all the family in our beautiful open-air setting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second play of the season is: The Comedy Of Errors, Tuesday-Sunday, July 18-23: “Shakespeare’s funniest, knockabout comedy features two pairs of identical twins separated at birth, living in two different countries. That’s just the start of non-stop, madcap adventures when one twin comes across the wife of the other, who claims he is her husband! Jealousy and confusion ensue in trumps. Meantime the other set of twins, who are servants, mistake their masters… Everyone thinks everyone else has gone mad. Shakespeare has created a perfect recipe for fun and laughter to be enjoyed with your picnics on the Highdown greensward. Children will love this show as much as adults.”

Most Popular

The Comedy of Errors - pic by Christopher Phillips

Tickets can be bought in advance through Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206206 or via their website wtm.uk. Tickets can also be bought on the gate 90 minutes before each performance. All performances are at Highdown Gardens, Worthing, BN12 6FB. Evening performances: gates open at 6pm. Matinee performances: gates open at 12.30pm. Bring camping/garden chairs or rugs to sit on (if you want to be at the front) as there is no seating at Highdown Gardens. The company will perform in light to moderate rain but if the weather is so severe that a performance is cancelled the company will endeavour to exchange tickets for another performance.

Theatrical events at Highdown Gardens take place on the lower lawns and access is via the south gates located from the road below the hotel. Audience members will be required to use the top car park.

​