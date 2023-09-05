BREAKING
Organ recital by Andrew Wilson at St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne

Monday lunchtime recital at St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT at 1:00pm
By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:08 BST
Andrew Wilson is a freelance organist and accompanist and is organist at Christ Church, Eastbourne.

Having started his career in Norway he returned to the UK and was director of Music at Doncaster Minster before making his home in East Sussex.

He has played at many of the world's most prestigious venues including St Sulpice in Paris and at Liverpool Cathedral.

    Andrew Wilson

    His programme includes music by Healy Willan and Widor's Fifth Symphony, including the famous Toccata.

    This will be a splendid concert; do come along.

    Refreshments will be served at the end.

    Entry is free with a retiring collection

