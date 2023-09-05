Organ recital by Andrew Wilson at St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne
Monday lunchtime recital at St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT at 1:00pm
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Wilson is a freelance organist and accompanist and is organist at Christ Church, Eastbourne.
Having started his career in Norway he returned to the UK and was director of Music at Doncaster Minster before making his home in East Sussex.
He has played at many of the world's most prestigious venues including St Sulpice in Paris and at Liverpool Cathedral.
His programme includes music by Healy Willan and Widor's Fifth Symphony, including the famous Toccata.
This will be a splendid concert; do come along.
Refreshments will be served at the end.
Entry is free with a retiring collection