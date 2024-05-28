Original members of The Real Thing come to The Royal Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Real Thing will be taking to the stage on Friday, June 7 at 7:30pm at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

The Real Thing are undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with

Original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith are on tour promoting their first new album of original material in 44 years ‘A Brand New Day' which is no. 3 in Amazon best sellers.

They also have their new soulful single ‘Hang On Never Let Go’ a track which will be special for all the lovers who grew up listening to their classic hits.

The Real Thing.

On the reverse of this single is a live version of their classic composition ‘Children Of The Ghetto’ which has been covered by the likes of Courtney Pine, Paul Hardcastle, Mary J Blige & Philip Bailey. This is the first time that a recording of this track has been made featuring lead vocals by Chris Amoo.

The Real Thing enjoyed success in both the 70s & 80s with three Top 10 singles including the no. 1 hit ‘You To Me Are Everything’, ‘Can’t Get By Without You’ and ‘Can You Feel The Force’ and all these tracks are still featured daily on all the major UK Radio stations. They also have around one million plays or more on Spotify each month.

They also had a hit movie ‘Everything’ which played nationally in cinemas and was also aired on the BBC and Channel 4 in August 2020. This was followed by their Greatest Hits Album which made the official National Album charts and reached No 2 in the Amazon download charts.

Special guest Richie Sampson from the multi award-winning group Soul Kinda Wonderful - The UK’s no.1 award winning tribute to The Drifters, The Four Tops and The Temptations will also feature during Act 1.