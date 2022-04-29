Our Generation, Chichester Festival Theatre - This is the verdict of the arts critics of the national press

Our Generation - Photo by Johan Persson

The play

Alecky Blythe’s panoramic new verbatim play tells the stories of a generation. Created from five years of interviews with 12 young people from all four corners of the UK, Our Generation is a captivating portrait of their teenage years as they journey into adulthood.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

******************

The verdict

We loved it at Sussex Newspapers - this is what we thought: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/endearing-and-utterly-captivating-our-generation-on-the-chichester-stage-3670272******************

The Guardian

Our Generation review – magnificent verbatim account of teenage life will steal your heart

Alecky Blythe’s masterful play – which features a brilliantly charismatic cast – follows real youngsters across five years of their lives

Read the full review: https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/mar/02/our-generation-review-dorfman-london-alecky-blythe******************

The Evening Standard

Our Generation at the National Theatre review: finally they’re being heard

Fascinating and funny, this verbatim play taken from hours of interviews with young people over five years gives them a captivating voice

Read the full review: https://www.standard.co.uk/culture/theatre/our-generation-at-the-national-theatre-review-alecky-blythe-b985487.html******************

Time Out

Alecky Blythe’s dazzling verbatim play is a beautiful and funny journey through 12 young people’s lives

Read the full review: https://www.timeout.com/london/theatre/our-generation-review******************

The Independent

Our Generation review: Alecky Blythe’s verbatim epic struggles to capture what it means to be young in Britain

Daniel Evans coaxes out some beautiful performances from his ensemble in this experimental new play at the Dorfman

Read the full review: https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/theatre-dance/reviews/our-generation-dorfman-theatre-b2027583.html******************

theartsdesk.com

Our Generation, National Theatre review - Alecky Blythe captures the world of teenagers today

An epic undertaking about British teenage life, beautifully performed

Read the full review: https://theartsdesk.com/theatre/our-generation-national-theatre-review-alecky-blythe-captures-world-teenagers-today******************

https://www.whatsonstage.com/

Our Generation at the National Theatre – review

Alecky Blythe returns to the National

Alecky Blythe has an impeccable track record for verbatim theatre-making, which sees actors give direct voice to testimony by real-life subjects. But here, in her biggest project to date, she fails to find the right balance of strong material and intuitive editing that has made her previous work, notably London Road at this address, shine so brightly.