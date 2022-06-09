Our reviewer explores the Brighton classical music scene

At the festival

Brighton Festival 2022, Classical: Week Three selection

At All Saints Hove, Classical’s back-to-back contribution to the Festival’s Syrian thread –

Thursday 26 May (6pm), Jonathan Dove (b 1959) song cycle, ‘In Damascus’ (comp 2016, 40mins): setting text from Syrian poet Ali Safar’s ‘A Black Cloud In A Leaden Sky’ or ‘Death By Stabs of Sorrow’, translated by Anne-Marie McManus. Commisioned and performed by Sacconi String Quartet (Ben Hancox, Hannah Dawson violins, Robin Ashwell viola, Cara Berridge cello). With James Gilchrist, tenor.

1 “A while ago in the Damascus neighbourhood of Zahur, children were drifting off to sleep believing there was a truce for the holiday . . .”; 2 “And what if you weep alone at the end of the night, will the children find their way home in the morning . . .”; 3 “Two days ago we were standing where the long line of Syrians . . .”; 4 “Here and now in Damascus, in spite of everything there are white clouds laced with black”; 5 “The many faces of Damascus”; 6 Instrumental; 7 “Soon we will be free of our faces and our souls”; (pause); 8 “I don’t think any nation in existence will match Syrians in their expressions of sadness, their airing of grief”; 9 “On all my travels I’d take a book”; 10 “My heart is as black as a lump of coal”; 11 “My country, please wait a little longer.”

EACH DIFFERENT SET of dots denote further words describing a different kind of wartime victim pain. These entré titles foreshadow yet deeper shocks and agonies in the texts Jonathan Dove set six years back, when the Syrian civil war occupied prolonged world scrutiny and media attention.

The Ukrainian Donbas, then already ablaze more than Western public knew, erupted large after Brighton Festival 2022 had already programmed a Syrian thread now deathly apposite. And between the two theatres of conflict, Afghanistan now lies desperate and upstaged. Not to mention Yemen.

These two Festival concerts took place not far from The Riwaq plywood colonnade installed on Hove Lawns by Syrian architect Marwa Al-Sabouni, one of the Festival’s two guest co-directors. And also Palmeira Square. Ought that now to be Palmyra, as in the ethic spelling?

Conceiving ‘In Damascus’ in 2016, the Sacconi Quartet and composer Dove set each other a compositional challenge in classical music at a time when comparatively the UK was, to quote Phil Collins, having just another day in paradise.

Britten’s War Requiem towers over British modern classical reaction to war. But Dove, merely an eye witness as an English tourist in Syria 20 years before composing this, and despite being a prolific operatic composer, additionally a choral one and a top choice to provide music for national ceremonies as well as theatre, went small scale and intimate.

When nothing less will suffice, ‘In Damascus’ has the instrumental and vocal starkness the bleak text demands of a composer broadcasting Ali Safar’s sometimes biting, sometimes lyrical observations of destruction everywhere.

Dove, with skilful control, restraint and imagination, has his string quartet generating textures frequently skinned to the skeleton – even sometimes almost freezing in its response to the desolation. The instruments often work in pairs, sometimes playing opposing figures or lines of different character, to create expressive flow or stasis, cross-rhythms of momentum or disturbance, and tensional tightening or release. It was a quartet music lover’s treat.

Standing in the middle of the curving quartet layout between second violin and viola, James Gilchrist’s beautiful tonal purity made him sound, if saintly, quite vulnerable. Is he cast as an English translator and reporter of Ali Safar’s earthy poetic reactions? Or is Dove’s tenor Ali Safar himself? Clues may follow here.

Gilchrist apparently executed an emotional crack in his voice on two upward vocal leaps at the words ‘like TEARS’ in Song 4 and ‘we will LEAVE’ in No 11 (my capitals). I noticed another effective interpretative touch in No 10 at “Our days: a BLACK box’.

These apart, though, Gilchrist infuriatingly showed little other expressive gambit other than to roll his ‘r’s at almost every opportunity. Choirs and singers roll ‘r’s of words whose first syllables begin with it. It’s blandly and habitually used to emphasis, or else at times simply to enhance vocal enjoyment. It’s a mannerism, artificial, institutionalised. Here it is surely misplaced, and won’t do.

Gilchrist is a New College Oxford and Kings College Cambridge product now among the world leaders as Evangelist in the great Bach John and Matthew Passions, and of repute in the popular oratorio repertory, also with opera experience including the Reverend in Peter Grimes. This is all very Western Christianity.

The resultant effect, for me, was remote, detached, clichéd, precious, being exquisite (to borrow from Vaughan Williams). It verged on conveying the patronising bestowal of official holy blessing, from a place of comfy dislocation, upon the brutally shattering experience of someone from a different culture. Is this what Dove intends?

On this evidence, was there an underestimation? Was Gilchrist failing to seize artistically a Damascus moment Dove is offering his Syrian tenor. Granted, Dove has deliberately avoided any authentic Syrian or other middle-eastern musical idiom, mode or sound. I don’t see this, though, as an excuse to revert to type.

Or is the ‘classical’ clothing of ‘In Damascus’ hidebounding it? Has it fallen between two stools? How do other singers tackle this? We should find out. The Sacconi Quartet have recorded it with Mark Padmore. I haven’t heard it yet.

Even if one elects to perform neutrally like this, why was it that to a global audience of millions that the tenor at the funeral of Diana Princess of Wales, in a famous Abbey also of coronations, saw no need to roll his ‘r’ here? . . . “And it seems to me you lived your life like a candle in the wind: never fading with the sunset when the RAIN set in.”

These are the personal reactions and questions of my disappointment. The work is worthy of more than this. The chance here is to forsake one’s comfort zone to achieve a distinctive stamp for the piece.

Listening in the audience, ahead of her own performance to follow, was young Syrian oudist Rihab Azar: “This is not a music genre I feel able to judge but I felt it honoured the subject matter,” she told me. “Music is abstract. But here it integrates more with the text and it’s obvious to hear so much pain, tension and sorrow.”

So a great deal about the composition works.

******

Thursday 26 May (8.30pm), Rihab Azar Trio: Rihab Azar (Homs, Syria; oud, contact-miked), Dudley Phillips (UK; electro-acoustic bass guitar, amplified), Antonio Romero (Spain; djembe, snare and foot bass percussion; miked).

1 Farid al-Atrash (Syria), ‘Melody of Immortality’; 2 Riad Al-Sunbati (Egypt), ‘Rejoice, My Heart’; 3 Mohamad Abdul-Karim (Syria), Tango; 4 Rihab Azar, improvisation - Mohamad Al-Qassabji (Egypt), ‘My Heart Is My Guide’; 5 Mohamad Abdul-Karim (Syria), Samaie Rast; 6 Khaled Mohamed Ali (Iraq), ‘The Knight’;

7 Adnan Abul-Shamat (Syria), ‘Bring it Over, Companion’; 8 Dudley Phillips, improvisation - Charbel Rouhana (Lebanon), ‘Bashraf Inspired by the Present’; 9 Syrian heritage medley of 2 Muwashah; 10 Anouar Brahem (Tunisia), ‘Perfume of the Gypsy’; 11 Sultan Abdu-Aziz (Turkey), ‘Mandira Hicaz’. Encore: Syrian traditional songs.

A triumphant day in the Brighton Festival. Extra seats for the ‘In Damascus’ audience. And this ostensibly world music event in follow-up sold out. Rihab Azar, a leading young authority and exponent from Homs, now for several years at large in London, brought contemporary and traditional music from North Africa and the Middle East to a city evidently itching to become its second home.

Predating the lute of Dowland’s Elizabethan Songbook, did rock music start with the oud in Mesapotamia, when it was an instrument already around for at least a thousand years? On the evidence of this 75-minute feast of spontaneous and much-improvised Arabic dance music, song and its own ethnic jazz, the European and American takes on these genres are still catching up.

Musically, there was enthralling variety of rhythm metre and conversational inter-musician exchange. The musical form, like jazz or blues, enables this kind of ensemble-from-scratch to meet, introduce each other, rehearse a little to familiarise, then put on a live show to a communal audience ready and raring to go with you. It was this musician line-up’s debut.

The sideways-set seating across the All Saints nave created an atmospheric acoustic. The two pillars framing the stage was up-lit to accentuate the architecture, in soft pink. The musical feel was loose but discipline showed in the prompt and united endings.

Smiling and excited, with shoulder-length black hair, Rihab giggled and chuckled her all-welcoming music announcements, in a boat-necked, three-quarter-sleeved black T-shirt and full-length black skirt glittering in pink and turquoise.

A diminutive new star sitting between two rangy cross-genre artistes – a Briton from London on bass, and a percussionist from the long-artistically and culturally-famous Spanish city of Jerez. A thorn between two roses, she joked, having said in the programme she was humbled by the musicianship of Phillips and Romero in joining her “to play music of the tradition into which I was born.”

She was revelling in her new Turkish Oud, made in Instanbul by Faruk Türünz. “It’s more bassy and resonant,” she confided, “and I enjoy the vibratos on it.”

It has an extra bottom string, the tuning is C F A D G C F (conventional guitar being E A D G B E). She uptuned the bottom C to D later on in the set.

Of additional interest to instrumentalists will be her plectrum, which protrudes both sides of her hand. Resembling a smoothed-off cardboard nail file, it’s actually roughly 3½ inches of wood and recycled plastic. As opposed to a conventional plastic or nylon plectrum of pear shape, she explained its length and slight flexibility gave her leverage to increase her right-hand dexterity.

Phillips and Romero showed their mettle in a solo improvisation each and there was only one false start – of course, happily laughed off with the players by a fascinated and well-rewarded audience.

This was Rihab’s second Brighton Festival appearance, following that in 2019 with early music group Stile Antico interpreting the English Byrd, Dowland and contemporary Giles Swayne. Many would like her to be achieve some kind of hat-trick.

Richard Amey

www.rihabazar.co.uk

www.dudleyphillips.com/artists.html