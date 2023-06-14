Oxmarket summer show launches in Chichester

blue blue day - Ayson Lomas

The exhibition is at Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester, off East Street and Little London, between June 6-25 and showcases a diverse collection of paintings, sculptures and mixed media works. Oxmarket chairman Sophie Hull said: “The Oxmarket Contemporary is committed to making art accessible to everyone, providing space to exhibit and sell works of art for artists. This exhibition is a testament to this philosophy. The carefully curated selection of works features affordable pieces with something for all budgets and tastes. Each of the 16 artists featured brings a unique perspective and style to their work. From abstract expressionism, landscapes and botanical art and ceramics the pieces on display are sure to captivate and inspire visitors.”

The exhibition will be open to the public from June 6-25. Admission is free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oxmarket Contemporary, established 1976 is a registered charity, offering modern exhibition space within a beautiful and atmospheric historic building in the heart of Chichester. It is a hub for artists, craftspeople and designers of all kinds and a destination for lovers of art, craft and design.”