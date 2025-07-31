The world bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham yesterday (July 30, 2025), in what was both a solemn and raucous occasion as the metal community came together to pay their last respects to 'the Prince of Darkness'.
It would be music, though, that many fans remember Ozzy for, and for those hanging onto their collection of vinyl, we commend you. However, for those curious, there have been several occasions that vinyl featuring the iconic musician has fetched incredible amounts when sold on Discogs.
We’ve picked out 15 of those titles that featured Ozzy Osbourne that have sold for far more than they were originally picked up for, according to the online marketplace, including one Black Sabbath record that at one point went for a four-figure sum.
Read on to find out which record it was.
1. Never Say Die (1978) - £101.24
This entry stands out immediately as a US Test Pressing. Test pressings are incredibly rare, typically produced in quantities of just 5 to 10 copies for quality control and approval before mass production begins. They often come with plain labels and generic sleeves, their value lying purely in their scarcity and their status as the very first records off the press. Never Say Die! holds significant historical weight as it was the final Black Sabbath studio album to feature Ozzy Osbourne on vocals before his initial departure in 1979, making this test pressing a rare piece of heavy metal history. | Getty Images/Discogs
2. Sabotage (1975) - £103.45
This Italian pressing of Sabotage showcases the global reach of Black Sabbath's influence. While not as universally sought-after as the UK first pressings, original international pressings like these often hold unique appeal for collectors due to variations in mastering, sleeve artwork, or simply being rarer in certain markets. Sabotage itself marked a more experimental, yet still powerful, phase for the band, demonstrating their willingness to evolve even after six albums. | Getty Images/Discogs
3. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) - £120.00
Sabbath Bloody Sabbath holds a special place in the band's history as it marked their transition from the Vertigo label to WWA Records. This UK first pressing represents a pivotal moment, showcasing a more progressive sound with complex arrangements, even featuring Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman. Original copies, particularly those retaining the fragile lyric inner sleeve, are highly valued for their historical significance and the album's enduring popularity. | Getty Images/Discogs
4. Diary Of A Madman (1981) - £168.75
This Japanese first pressing of Diary Of A Madman commands a significant price, illustrating why Japanese vinyl is often highly collectable. Japanese pressings are renowned for their exceptional sound quality, meticulous production, and often come with unique features. These typically include an OBI strip (a paper strip wrapped around the spine containing release information in Japanese) and detailed inserts with lyrics in both English and Japanese, making them comprehensive collector's packages. Diary Of A Madman is tragically significant as it features the final studio recordings of the incredibly talented guitarist Randy Rhoads. | Getty Images/Discogs
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.