Panto success for Horsham’s Trinity Church Players

Leader Jane O’Sullivan said: “After much discussion and angst following the Omicron outbreak, Trinity Church Players decided to go ahead with their pantomime, The Pied Piper of Horsham.

“The panto should have been performed last year but was cancelled due to Covid. All was going well until the Omicron outbreak in December.

“Members’ opinions were sought and a Zoom committee meeting held. Various restrictions and Covid safety measures were discussed before they decided that the show must go on – albeit to reduced audience numbers.

Horsham’s Trinity Church Players Whole Cast

“All available tickets quickly sold and the atmosphere at performances was terrific. It was wonderful after the last two years, seeing everyone in the cast, crew and audience having so much fun. The three performances raised £2,000 which is being split evenly between The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre based at Crawley Hospital and Holy Trinity Church, Rushams Road where TCP are based. In the last ten years the group have raised more than £35,000 for good causes.

“During lockdown TCP members sewed more than a thousand masks which were given away free to anyone who needed them. Donations were requested for Holy Trinity Church who were suffering a major loss of income from hall lettings. More than £4,100 was raised. Masks were requested from Tesco and The London Sinfonia Orchestra and were also donated free of charge to Help the Aged. The group kept in touch throughout the whole of lockdown with a weekly newsletter. Each week a different member shared their lockdown experiences.”

2022 is Trinity Church Player’s 40th anniversary and the 30th year of Jane O’Sullivan and Lynn Andrews running the group.

There are plans for TCP to sing in a Jubilee celebration in June. Rehearsals start on Monday, March 7 after a short AGM at 8pm.

There are no membership auditions or fees. Anyone over the age of 15 is welcome to join. Contact [email protected] or phone 01403 265649 for further details.