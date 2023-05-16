Paolo Nutini

Spokesman Alex Sutton said: “The summer series, taking place across various dates through July 2023, brings some of the most internationally renowned and must-see artists to Brighton for outdoor gigs that are not to be missed. Taking place at Stanmer Park on July 8, tickets go on sale on Friday, May 19 at 9am via www.brighton-valley-series.co.uk.

“Last year, Paolo released Last Night In The Bittersweet, his fourth album and third consecutive number-one studio album featuring tracks Lose It, Through The Echoes, Radio, Shine A Light and Petrified In Love. Following a series of major headline shows in 2022 including two sold-out shows at the historic Alexandra Palace and a record-breaking run of five sold-out shows at The Hydro in Glasgow plus other sold-out shows around the UK and Europe, Paolo now heads to Brighton, with support from special guests The Big Moon, Peace, English Teacher and Gemma Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad