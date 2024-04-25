Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's festival is all set to dazzle the local community and visitors with a stellar line-up of performances, sumptuous culinary delights, and engaging activities for all ages, making it an essential addition to your May Bank Holiday plans.

The festival boasts a diverse range of local live music artists across various genres, ensuring there's something to suit every musical taste. Highlighting Saturday's lineup is the headline act Irrelevant Elephant, promising a day of unforgettable performances. Sunday's festivities are taken up a notch with headliners Petrol Money & Joey, alongside a total of 15 other live acts throughout the weekend, providing non-stop entertainment.

Attendees can also look forward to a delicious festival menu featuring light bites, family favourites, and the much-loved wood-fired pizzas, available throughout the weekend. Monday increases in family fun, offering face painting, bouncy castles, and more to keep the younger festival-goers entertained.

Previous years have seen hundreds from the local community and beyond gather at this scenic venue, located just behind the Goodwood Racecourse, for a weekend of music and joy. And with free entry all weekend, this festival is accessible to everyone looking to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Stay updated with the latest festival news and announcements by following the Facebook page ThePartridgeInn Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the festival, Partridge Fest promises a memorable weekend of top-notch live entertainment, delicious food, and a warm community vibe.

Manager of The Partridge Inn, Flo Vann, shares her excitement for the upcoming event: "We can't wait to welcome the local Chichester community back to The Partridge for another bank holiday filled with live entertainment, great food, and drink. We're looking forward to reconnecting with our cherished customers and meeting new faces over the weekend."

Steve Pease, Area Manager for SI Group, also expressed his enthusiasm: "It's fantastic that we have the beautiful setting of The Partridge Inn in Singleton for such a grand event. With Flo Vann leading the team, supported by the talented Head Chef Josh Parry and his crew, the local community is in for an exceptional weekend of live entertainment, food, and drink."