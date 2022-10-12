Paul Foot brings his comedy tour to Horsham

Paul Foot

Spokesman Oliver Wilson said: “Tired of the goose? Swan Power is here. Paul opens his beak and explores topics including a potential solution to the problem of online trolling, the massively underwhelming sex drive of pandas, and Eamonn Holmes. Plus an unwarranted attack on the RNLI and a full re-enaction of the 1997 film Titanic (severely abridged).

“Swan Power is deliberately difficult to describe. One moment Paul is wearing the clothes of a conventional stand-up speaking about issues of the day; the next, he is immersing himself in the utterly irrelevant. If the show does have a theme, it is one of how and why dark humour works. Yet, in quintessential Paul Foot style, the delivery is so silly and joyous that even the darkness seems light.

“For those confirmed connoisseurs of Paul's humour, the show is a must. For those who have not seen him for a few years, they would be urged to look again.”

Paul Foot has made numerous television and radio appearances, the most recent of which include 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), ABC Australia's Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala, Breaking The News (BBC Radio Scotland) and Dave News for Dave at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe.

In 2019 he also made a triumphant debut at Glastonbury and played the comedy tents of many of the most prestigious summer festivals. Paul has also appeared on Would I Lie To You? (BBC 1) and excerpts of his many appearances on Never Mind The Buzzcocks (BBC 2) have gained over a million views on YouTube.

He has been nominated twice for the Best Show at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, has been voted Best International Act at the Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals and has performed at the Just For Laughs Montreal Festival.