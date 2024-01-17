Paul Sinha is headlining a comedy night on Monday, February 5, at the EBM Centre in Peacehaven in aid of local support groups of Parkinson's UK.

Diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2019, Paul has refused to let it define him or hold him back and has even incorporated it into some of his stand-up routines.

Paul will be joined by MC Dave Fensome and fantastic comedians Stephen Grant, Elaine Fellows, and Pat Smith in a night of laughter and fun at the Peacehaven venue.

Nik Coppin, who runs Art Of Comedy, and Paula Woolven (who runs Havens Community Hub) have aided in organising this comedy evening with Morgwyn's Marvellous Media.

According to Paula, they have called on “some favours from wonderful comedy pals who have been very generous in giving their time to help raise funds for a cause close to my heart.”

Paula added: “My mother, Marilyn Nolan, was diagnosed with Parkinsons Disease just after the pandemic, but we (the family) had known for many months that it was a possibility due to seeing her limbs start to shake.

“Fiercely independent and active all her life, mum struggled to come to terms with changes to her daily routine - such as having to ask my dad to lift saucepans off the stove or the fact she can only walk very short distances now.

"She is 78 years old and has been a community stalwart all her life - volunteering for a whole range of charities. She's a force of nature that I have always admired and tried to live up to and seeing her dealing with her inability to 'just do' everything she's always done pains me.

"Parkinson's has brought many hurdles to daily living for my mum and, by knock-on effect, my family - but we're determined, with the help of local support groups and home adjustments, to help her carry on enjoying life to the fullest.

“That's why I wanted this event to be for raising funds for local Parkinson's support groups and Nik knows Paul Sinha - (who was himself diagnosed in 2019) - who agreed to come and headline our show.