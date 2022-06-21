Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival is promising “world-class musicians"

Anthony Marwood - photo credit Pia Johnson

The artistic directors are Anthony Marwood (violin) and Richard Lester (cello), and the festival runs from June 23-26.

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “With ten concerts over four days, the festival allows audiences to enjoy international chamber music on their doorstep and has become a significant event in the regional cultural calendar.

“As the days grow longer, we look ahead to magical midsummer days of music-making in this idyllic setting.

"Artistic directors Anthony Marwood and Richard Lester have created an inspiring and diverse programme of classical music spanning many centuries of creativity and are joined by a superlative roster of world-class artists.

“Making a welcome return for the 24th edition of the festival are classical accordion player James Crabb,the wonderful violinist Magnus Johnston and the celebrated Heath Quartet.

" Outstanding violist of the Jerusalem Quartet Ori Kam joins us for the first time, as does award-winning Dutch pianist Hannes Minnaar who performs his critically acclaimed interpretation of Bach’s Goldberg Variations on Sunday morning in Peasmarsh.

“On Friday evening, our guests will be the brilliant young 12 Ensemble who will take to the stage in St Mary’s Rye, joining Anthony, Richard and James Crabb for our annual orchestral concerto concert.

"We are also delighted to be holding concerts in the Norman church in Peasmarsh and stunning St Thomas’ Winchelsea, with its famous stained glass windows and scintillating acoustics.

“Sally Beamish, one of Britain’s best known contemporary composers, is a particular focus of this year’s event and will be present for the duration of the Festival in the guises of player and speaker as well as composer.

"The Festival opens with her carnival samba Floreant (originally written for Peasmarsh Festival founding ensemble, the Florestan Trio in 2003) performed by Marwood, Lester and Minnaar, while Celtic flavoured Seavaigers for violin, classical accordion and strings is performed by Marwood and Crabb with 12 Ensemble as part of the larger concert in St Mary’s Church in Rye.

"Beamish also picks up her viola to perform as part of a Sunday afternoon talk alongside Crabb to discuss their lives in music.

“With such an array of top-flight musicians in residence, the choice of chamber music is boundless.

"This year the programme includes such gems as Mozart’s first String Quintet, String Quartets by Britten and Haydn and Britten’s Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge performed by the 12 Ensemble.

"Less frequently performed works include Beethoven’s string quintet, and Korngold’s epic and exotic Suite for 2 violins, cello and piano left hand, Op.23 written just before he left Vienna for Hollywood.”