Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival returns this summer, promising audiences a “magical long weekend of concerts by world-class artists, performed in beautiful historic churches and including masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire both new and old.”

Valo Quartet

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “From humble beginnings – three concerts and five musicians – over the decades the festival has grown to include an orchestral concert, a significant community-based education programme and 12 guest artists from around the world. With no fewer than nine concerts over four days and an international roster of award-winning artists, Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival is now widely acknowledged to be a significant event in the regional cultural calendar.

“Artistic directors Anthony Marwood and Richard Lester have once again curated an inspiring programme of classical music, gathering an impressive roster of outstanding artists. This year’s superlative guest artists include the wonderful Valo Quartet comprising violinists Maria Włoszczowska and Tim Crawford, violist Lilli Maijala and cellist Amy Norrington; and longtime friend of the Festival pianist Aleksandar Madžar, who is joined by Australian pianist Stefan Cassomenos with whom Anthony Marwood performed in Melbourne this May.

“The festival also welcomes celebrated actor Samuel West, who reads the letters of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn during a late night concert. We are particularly pleased to welcome back the award-winning and world-class Britten Sinfonia whose planned appearance in 2020 was unfortunately postponed during the pandemic. The festival is thrilled to welcome back violist Simone van der Giessen and to welcome the award-winning Kleio Quartet who, as well as performing in several concerts, will also be working with the five festival partner schools throughout the education programme.

“This year our education project has been significantly expanded and includes three workshops in each of five schools. For the first time we will bring 150 participants from primary schools in Rye, Peasmarsh, Beckley, Icklesham and Winchelsea to perform their compositions in St Mary’s Rye on Friday, June 23. They will also all learn and form a song together and hear music from the celebrated Kleio Quartet.