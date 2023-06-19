NationalWorldTV
Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival returns this summer

Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival returns this summer, promising audiences a “magical long weekend of concerts by world-class artists, performed in beautiful historic churches and including masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire both new and old.”
By Phil Hewitt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:05 BST
Valo Quartet

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “From humble beginnings – three concerts and five musicians – over the decades the festival has grown to include an orchestral concert, a significant community-based education programme and 12 guest artists from around the world. With no fewer than nine concerts over four days and an international roster of award-winning artists, Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival is now widely acknowledged to be a significant event in the regional cultural calendar.

“Artistic directors Anthony Marwood and Richard Lester have once again curated an inspiring programme of classical music, gathering an impressive roster of outstanding artists. This year’s superlative guest artists include the wonderful Valo Quartet comprising violinists Maria Włoszczowska and Tim Crawford, violist Lilli Maijala and cellist Amy Norrington; and longtime friend of the Festival pianist Aleksandar Madžar, who is joined by Australian pianist Stefan Cassomenos with whom Anthony Marwood performed in Melbourne this May.

“The festival also welcomes celebrated actor Samuel West, who reads the letters of Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn during a late night concert. We are particularly pleased to welcome back the award-winning and world-class Britten Sinfonia whose planned appearance in 2020 was unfortunately postponed during the pandemic. The festival is thrilled to welcome back violist Simone van der Giessen and to welcome the award-winning Kleio Quartet who, as well as performing in several concerts, will also be working with the five festival partner schools throughout the education programme.

    “This year our education project has been significantly expanded and includes three workshops in each of five schools. For the first time we will bring 150 participants from primary schools in Rye, Peasmarsh, Beckley, Icklesham and Winchelsea to perform their compositions in St Mary’s Rye on Friday, June 23. They will also all learn and form a song together and hear music from the celebrated Kleio Quartet.

    The 25th anniversary Festival includes a captivating programme of works by well-loved composers such as Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Dvořák and Brahms, with a particular focus on French composers (Rameau, Saint-Saens, Ravel), alongside highlights by Thomas Adès and Schoenberg. The full festival programme and booking brochure are available to download at www.peasmarshfestival.co.uk. The Peasmarsh Chamber Music Festival runs from Thursday, June 22-Sunday, June 25 at the Church of St Peter & St Paul, Peasmarsh, East Sussex, TN31 6XS and at St Mary’s Church, Church Square, Rye, East Sussex, TN31 7HF. Tickets on 01797 253178 or [email protected]