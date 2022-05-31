Pete Letanka Trio play Steyning Jazz Club

Pete Letanka

Their new line-up is Pete Letanka, piano; Sam Burgess, bass; and Jon Ormston, drums.

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “Sam Burgess is a highly in demand musician who has been in the Ronnie Scott's House Band for 13 years.

"And Jon Ormston’s inventive drumming has made him popular in both domestic and international jazz festivals.

“Pete's love of the great Oscar Peterson and his South African heritage runs deep in his music leading him to become a Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition winner, winning a scholarship to study under Mark Polishook at the University of Maine, USA.

“He graduated in 1997 with a first class BA (Hons) after which he formed the Pete Letanka Trio.

"They soon took the London jazz scene by storm, performing at Ronnie Scott's, the Purcell Room, and the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

“He was signed with Zephyr Records in 2005 who released his debut album Afrostocracy.

"Since then, among many things, he has been involved with the Children's Music Workshop and has led projects for the Royal Opera House and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

"Press reviews are glowing. The Guardian said ‘Everyone who hears Pete Letanka for the first time is amazed’ and BBC radio said ‘He certainly does swing!’

"Could one ask for more? Previous visits to Steyning Jazz Club by this outstanding pianist have left blissful memories for us all.

“Our printed programme booklets detailing bands until December 2022 will be available at this concert, as does our Steyning Jazz Club website.

“The bar service is excellent, providing a wide range of drinks.

"Doors open at 7.15pm, concert begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.”