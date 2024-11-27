Petition for Worthing musician Keith Emerson and ELP to have music performed at BBC Proms

A petition has been created for Worthing musician, Keith Emerson and his progressive rock band Emerson Lake and Palmer (ELP) to have their music performed at the 2025 BBC Proms.

Keith Emerson, keyboard player of the supergroup was raised in Worthing, West Sussex and retained a connection and home in the area throughout his life. The petition coincides what would have been Emerson’s 80th birthday - he passed away in 2016, at the age of 71.

In 2020, a blue plaque was unveiled at the Assembly Hall in the town in honour of Emerson. The venue was the first place that the keyboard player displayed his musical talents publicly. He went on to perform there with a number of bands.

The call for ELP’s work to be commemorated in the annual music event next year was set up by admins, Andrew Green and Gillian Cowley, and active member Gary Hunt of the Facebook group, Emerson, Lake & Palmer Appreciation Group.

Keith Emerson at The Barbican London 2015. His last UK concert.

The Facebook group believes it’s time to celebrate the works of the three musicians who have formidably inspired future musical movements and genres, as well as themselves adapting to the changing music industry, whilst still maintaining their individuality and uniqueness.

Gary said: “Myself, members and admin of the ELP Appreciation Group strongly believe it’s time for the British people to warmly acknowledge the influence and lasting legacy of progressive rock with its classical and jazz influences, and in particular, honour the music of Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, and Carl Palmer.

“The BBC Proms, with its tradition of celebrating rich and diverse musical heritages, is an ideal platform to honour the music of Emerson, Lake & Palmer. It’s unarguably the perfect venue to pay homage to these iconic British musicians and powerfully decant their genre-defying works onto a new generation, thus ensuring their legacy continues to evolve and inspire. We hope there are many out there who acknowledge that the band’s creative achievements should be recognise and sign this petition. Many thanks to everyone who has supported us so far.”

To sign the petition, visit bit.ly/3CmosHI

For more information about Emerson, Lake & Palmer, visit emersonlakepalmer.com