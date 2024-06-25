Petworth Chorus summer concert date
This year’s theme is Filmharmonic, when both choirs will be performing some of the best film music you know… and some you might not on July 6.
In 2024 the concert will be held in the, hugely convenient, Herbert Shiner School in Petworth with picnics and parking on the verdant sward of the sports field.
With a mixed programme: from George and Ira Gershwin to Mozart and Adele to Mancini and much, much more, there’s something for absolutely everyone to say ‘that was my favourite’.
Gates open at 5.30pm to allow time for parking, erecting gazebos and setting up your picnics. From 6pm collect your complimentary champagne cocktail and souvenir programme as you enter the auditorium, transformed for the night, before the singing commences at 6.45pm, with interval picnics from about 7.30pm and back by 8.45pm for the second half.
Filmharmonic promises to be another Petworth Chorus and Petworth Youth Chorus triumph, brimming with warmth and musicality - not one to miss.
