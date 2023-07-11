Petworth Festival offers twin voyages of discovery

“Whether it is all completely back to normal, I will be able to tell you at the end! But it certainly feels as though we are a lot back to the pre-Covid world in most senses though I don’t think we'll ever be back to it entirely but it just feels that the box office response, the type of artists that we've got coming to the festival and the range of things that we're doing are back to where we were in 2019. Covid was horrid. We lost money. It was a really difficult time for us just as it was for everyone everywhere but I do think that the box office sales are going to be more or less back to where we were. Our target for this year is slightly lower than in 2019 but we're about to hit it and I would expect that we would outrun that by a little way which is great. But I do think the world of entertainment has changed for everyone. One of the things that we saw during the pandemic was that everybody discovered new platforms. I think that has affected the catering and dining world as well. A lot of people have discovered that they could eat just as well at home. And for the entertainment world everyone discovered Netflix and Amazon Prime and Apple TV and I think sometimes people now need to be reminded that none of that can be remotely as good as the sheer exhilaration of being actually in the same room with incredibly talented performers. I do think the younger generations are back going out to their rock and pop concerts and festivals but I do think the older generation have taken a while to get back into the habit and you have to remind them of just how great it is to see something that is genuinely live.”