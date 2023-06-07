Phoenix Choir and McCartney Songbook offer Eastbourne dates

Phoenix Choir Eastbourne

Chairman Fiona Evans said: “With the King’s Coronation still fresh in our minds, Phoenix turns its attention to the music, both sacred and secular, from the times and coronations not only of Charles III but also of Charles I and II. The programme includes a selection of long forgotten and little-known delights from these earlier coronations with music from William Byrd, Handel, Parry and Henry Lawes amongst others, the last of whom almost certainly set the text for the original Zadoc the Priest which was used for the coronation of King Charles I in 1626. Many of the pieces speak to us as much now as at the time they were written. King Charles has been immersed in music since boyhood and was himself a keen musician. Also included in the programme are some favourites of our new monarch, music linked to his life and even the odd surprise. This will be a very special concert to mark a unique event.”

The concert is on Saturday June 10 at 7.30pm, All Saints’ Church, Eastbourne. Tickets £15 (under 18s/students £5): Reid & Dean (cash only), Tourist Information Centre, Welcome Building, Compton Street, WeGotTickets.com. Retiring collection in aid of Eastbourne Foodbank.

Also coming, up, celebrating the music of Sir Paul McCartney, The Beatles and Wings, The McCartney Songbook heads to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, June 10 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “The ultimate Paul McCartney tribute experience – The McCartney Songbook takes audiences on a musical journey through Sir Paul’s career, spanning over six decades, from the early beginnings with the Fab Four, through the Wings years and to his prolific solo career. The McCartney Songbook features over 40 monster hits including Band on The Run, Can’t Buy Me Love, Yesterday, Jet, Live and Let Die, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Hey Jude. From the producers of smash hit shows That’ll be the Day and Walk Right Back, this show is a faithful reproduction of the live McCartney experience, with stunning vocals, costumes, lighting and stage effects.

“It stars Peter John Jackson, known for his exceptional range of vocal abilities and specialising in the work of Sir Paul McCartney. He is a talent that’s made him the first choice for hit West End show Let It Be, The Sessions at Abbey Road and That’ll Be the Day.”